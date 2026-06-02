Jey Uso wasn’t about to let things get out of hand during WWE Clash in Italy.

A moment involving Roman Reigns and an overzealous fan has been making the rounds online following this past weekend’s premium live event, with Uso earning praise for quickly stepping in when the situation escalated.

After Reigns’ match against Jacob Fatu, “The Tribal Chief” spent some time interacting with fans at ringside. During the exchange, one fan reached out and grabbed Reigns’ hand as he made his way through the crowd area.

The issue came when the fan refused to let go.

Video of the incident shows Reigns attempting to continue walking away, only for the fan to maintain his grip. That’s when Uso reacted, swatting the fan’s hand away and allowing Reigns to move on without further interruption.

It was a brief interaction that lasted only a few seconds, but it has generated plenty of discussion on social media.

Fans commenting on the clip have largely applauded Uso for immediately recognizing the situation and stepping in to protect his longtime ally. Others noted that while fan interactions are a common part of WWE events, there is a line that shouldn’t be crossed when it comes to physical contact with performers.

The moment ended without any further issues, but the video continues to circulate online, with many fans showing appreciation for Uso’s quick response.

Grabbing Roman and not letting go to the point where Jey has to slap the persons hand away 🤦🏼‍♀️ yall need to relax before he stops doing this also pic.twitter.com/2x1BzIQnGK — Kerri (@NYKerri_) June 1, 2026