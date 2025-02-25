On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, GUNTHER defeated Akira Tozawa in a dominant fashion to send a message to his upcoming WrestleMania 41 opponent, Jey Uso.

Following the show, GUNTHER took to Twitter to call Tozawa a “clown” and comparing him to Jey Uso, suggesting that both had potential but made the wrong decisions.

GUNTHER vowed to make Uso pay at WrestleMania 41, predicting that Uso’s career would end and that he might end up working at Waffle House. GUNTHER told Jey to “enjoy the free hash browns.”

Enjoy the free hash browns Jey. pic.twitter.com/ARsyjuZcI2 — GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) February 25, 2025

Speaking of Jey Uso, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory confronted him on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, with Waller calling Uso a “meme” and claiming that people only chanted “YEET!” because of him.

Waller also said that Uso wasn’t on GUNTHER’s level and that everyone backstage knew it. Jey Uso responded by vowing to win at WrestleMania 41 before superkicking Waller.

Later, Waller took to Twitter, expressing frustration with Uso, calling him a “walking meme” and accusing him of bullying. Waller added that his lawyer would be in touch.

I’m sick of this walking meme attacking me unprovoked. I don’t appreciate a bully in the workplace. My attorney will be in touch #Yeet pic.twitter.com/l7XS85R75B — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) February 25, 2025

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship for the third time by defeating Bianca Belair and Naomi in the main event of this week’s episode WWE RAW, with Dominik Mysterio’s interference playing a key role.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with Morgan, Rodriguez, and Mysterio, congratulating the new champions.