During the opening match of Saturday night’s WrestleMania 41 (Night One) pay-per-view event, Jey Uso defeated GUNTHER to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

During the post-show media scrum, Jey shared his feelings about transitioning from a tag team wrestler to a World Champion, acknowledging the legacy of legends like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. He said,

“I always just wanted to be a tag team wrestler with my twin brother. That’s all it was. And then once you start to progress and see different doors open, you wanna take advantage of them opportunities. It’s been hard, long run, especially hard today because trying to, our business, I feel like, everyone is smart to it. We’re the last of a dying breed, that’s what I think. It’s damn near live theatrics, one shot, one take, live TV, so I take pride in all that, all my brothers and sisters, everyone who put on today, the behind-the-scenes, we’re all a big family, to be honest. I’m so grateful. I get to just do this little part. I go out there and wrestle in the ring.”

During Saturday’s WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night One) pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Tiffany Stratton defeated Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship.

During the post-show media scrum, Stratton reacted to her landmark victory. She said,

“I don’t want to get emotional, but she was my dream opponent. She was my dream feud. Making my WrestleMania debut and having Charlotte Flair be my opponent, the story wrote itself. I can’t believe I defeated Charlotte Flair. I don’t think it’s set in yet. I’m still kind of processing everything right now. My face is a little beat up, but I feel amazing and I’m going to take this momentum and make this title reign the best title reign of my life.”

Stratton continued, “We’re looking like a broke down Barbie right now. I feel beat up emotionally and physically. I feel a little emotional. It’s hard for me to feel emotions after having matches just because my adrenaline is going crazy, but I’m coming down now and I’m starting to feel all the emotions and feel like I just went through the fight of my life and had my WrestleMania debut. We’re feeling emotional and beat up. I’m super happy and super grateful for everything.”

During Saturday’s WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night One) pay-per-view event, Jade Cargill defeated Naomi in singles action.

During the post-show media scrum, Cargill was asked about her victory over Naomi and whether their feud is over. She said,

“I really have to take time to think about that. This is a woman I considered family, my big sister. We went on my first road trip together here at WWE. This was somebody where, when things went left and she was not at the company anymore, I was the first person to call her and see if she was OK. This was the girl who, when she had a match, I hyped her up. I was also the one who if she failed to reach those goals, I was still in gorilla hyping her up, giving her the biggest hug. I don’t know where we go from here.”