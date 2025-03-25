– After next Monday’s WWE Raw on Netflix from London, England, John Cena has no more advertised television appearances leading up to his showdown against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

– During his appearance on this week’s episode of the official Raw Recap podcast hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, “Main Event” Jey Uso was asked who he would like to accompany with him for his “YEET!”-friendly WWE ring entrance on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 41 next month at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Uso, who will be challenging GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at “The Show of Shows,” named hip-hop stars Cardi B. and Sexxy Red as among those he would like to make the big walk with him through the massive crowd.

– The growing WWE Vault YouTube channel has added a new compilation of the most bizarre matches in WrestleMania history, which includes the infamous backlot brawl between Roddy Piper and Goldust, a boxing match between Mr. T and Roddy Piper, a blindfold match with Jake Roberts and Rick Martel, among others.