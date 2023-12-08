Jey Uso spoke with Mail Sport’s Alex McCarthy for a new interview where he discussed a wide range of topics including the return of CM Punk to WWE at Survivor Series. Here are the highlights:

On Punk’s return:

“In my mind, CM Punk is just a star. People are going to talk about him, so hell yeah he comes back. That’s what WWE is, no matter what we’re going to please the fans and make money – why wouldn’t you bring him in? I like the guy, man. He was here ten years ago and there was never any beef. If you’re in this profession, you have to have hard skin and be able to take critique well. You can’t get hot about any of this. So CM Punk is invited to my house, it’s all love. Let’s line it up. I’ll do an angle with CM Punk – I’m ready. I’m glad he’s back. Last time he was here I had paint on my face, I’m a different Jey Uso these days,” Uso said.

On possible Punk vs. Roman Reigns match: