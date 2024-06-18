“Main Event” Jey Uso knows a dangerous situation when he sees one.

After successfully qualifying for the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match with a victory over Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor in the main event of the June 17 episode of WWE Raw, The Wyatt 6 group debuted in one of the creepiest scenes in recent WWE memory.

After the show went off the air, Uso spoke in a digital exclusive backstage at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, and acknowledged the spooky debut of the new group.

“You saw the ending of Raw too,” Uso said. “I mean, I don’t want no smoke with that.”

WWE fans noticed that Uso, who boasted now being the owner of the cell phone flashlight ‘fireflies’ for his entertaining ring entrances, was celebrating his win in the crowd when the lights went down and The Wyatt 6 debut began to unfold.

“Main Event” Jey made it clear that he doesn’t want ownership of the ‘fireflies’ that bad, and that, ‘they can have the fireflies back.”

“For all I care, they can have the fireflies back, you know what I’m saying,” Uso said. “I want no problem with them. But I mean? I’m very happy I did activate the fireflies. Shoutout to my boy, still gonna show love to Bray Wyatt. But his family is here now. That means I gotta go.”