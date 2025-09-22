— Seth Rollins had a rollercoaster weekend, suffering a tough loss on Saturday but celebrating a big win on Sunday as the Chicago Bears notched their first victory of the season.

Rollins shared his excitement on Threads, simply posting, “I love football.”

The Bears defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-14, giving head coach Ben Johnson his first career NFL win after joining Chicago this offseason following two years as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams shined, throwing for 298 yards and four touchdowns, including a 65-yard flea flicker to Luther Burden III. The Bears’ defense also came up big, intercepting Cowboys QB Dak Prescott twice.

Rollins’ Sunday win came after a rough Saturday, where he teamed with Becky Lynch at WWE Wrestlepalooza but fell to CM Punk and AJ Lee.

— Jey Uso was busted open at WWE Wrestlepalooza when a chair ricocheted off Bron Breakker’s back and caught him in the forehead.

Despite the injury, Jey teamed with his brother Jimmy Uso to finish the match against Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Afterward, Jey shared a backstage photo on his Instagram Stories, assuring fans he was fine with the caption, “I’m good,” accompanied by a blood drip emoji.

— On a recent episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross reflected on the early days of WWE SmackDown.

Ross spoke about his involvement in the launch of the blue brand and shared behind-the-scenes stories from that pivotal period in wrestling history.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his involvement: “Well, I wasn’t involved in the graphics of the set. We had a whole team that did that, and they always did a hell of a job. I think the production of WrestleMania was nothing short of extraordinary, fantastic. All the hundreds and hundreds of people it took to pull that thing together. The staging and lighting and sound and everything was just a piece of artwork.”

On having faith in Vince McMahon: “I had faith in Vince. I mean, he was paying me a lot of money to believe in him. And he let me do my thing, he let me hire talent. You know, I hired talent that he had he’d never seen before. He had no clue who John Cena was. John Cena worked with Rick Bass out there in Southern California, and I used to go out there to scout. And there was a nice little road trip, and spent a couple of days in LA, was always kind of fun.”

On discovering John Cena: “But John was training in that facility. I think he was doing some furniture moving or something like that. But I fell in love with John when I first interviewed him. He had great knowledge of the history of wrestling and amazing respect for somebody that had not made a paycheck yet in the business.”

On the importance of SmackDown: “I believed in Vince and it was a great TV deal. And in hindsight, it was pretty damn smart because he just got us on more television, more exposure for the talent. Think of how many talents they would not have gotten the opportunity to become a star and millionaires if it hadn’t been for that second show. They had to have a place to work. Everybody can’t be on Raw. Even a marathon Raw [at] three hours. So it was — we believed. We believed, and I for all the right reasons. We believed and it’s worked out fine. Look at it now.”