WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up, which streams via Peacock at 10 PM ET.

We’ll see Malik Blade vs. Tavion Heights, Malik Blade vs. Tavion Heights, and more taking place.

You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:

* Malik Blade vs. Tavion Heights

* Layla Diggs vs. Lainey Reid

* Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. Niko Vance & Harlem Lewis

Monday’s episode of WWE RAW will be emanating from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

In local advertisements to promote the show, the following two (likely dark matches) are being advertised:

* Philadelphia Street Fight for WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

* WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley

And finally, Jey Uso performed a “YEET Elbow” on Bron Breakker during a recent WWE live event in Manchester, England.

Uso successfully defended his Intercontinental Title against Bron Breakker at the show.

You can check out a clip of the move below: