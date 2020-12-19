Jey Uso has provided an injury update on his brother, Jimmy Uso, after he was taken out of action with a knee injury earlier this year.

Jey has joined forces with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on television since then.

While doing an interview with ProSieben MAXX, Jey provided an injury update on his brother.

“Definitely soon. January/February I’m going to say. He’s doing good, Uce. You know he’s been watching me every week. Inspiring him. You know he’s calling me after every SmackDown telling me what I did wrong, what was dope, just everything being a brother, man. I just can’t wait to have him out her on the road with me.”

