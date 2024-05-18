“Main Event” Jey Uso is honoring the legacy of “The Eater of Worlds” Bray Wyatt by keeping his “fireflies” ring entrance alive.

During a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast, the self-proclaimed “Yeet’er of Worlds” spoke about a text he received from JoJo Offerman, the late wife of Wyatt, after his initial organic “fireflies” entrance at the WWE Backlash: France premium live event earlier this month.

“His wife, JoJo, Bray Wyatt’s wife had text me and just said how much she was emotional watching,” Uso said. “She saw clips of it on YouTube, and that let me know right there, alright, I’m going to keep it.”

Uso continued, “I hope it sticks with me, man. I never asked for it. They did it and I just want to keep it with me now.”

As noted, WWE is taking measures to encourage crowds to keep the fireflies entrance for Uso alive going forward.

Check out the complete “Main Event” Jey Uso interview from the Battleground podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.