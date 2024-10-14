Once upon a time, “Main Event” Jey Uso was not feeling very “Ucey.”

During a recent interview with Metro UK, the WWE Intercontinental Champion reflected on the classic Bloodline segment involving himself and Sami Zayn.

“The Ucey segment, it’s probably one of the dopest, fun and coolest segments on TV,” he said. “But it was also the most embarrassing for me, because I was just stuck laughing on TV. There was a couple of times I just had to turn away from the camera, like I had to because I just had a big smile, man. If you really look at it, Roman [Reigns] was trying to poke at me, to crack me more.”

Uso continued, “If you look at that segment, me and Sami Zayn had a promo before that, which probably could have been its own segment, and then it evolved. It went from being so heavy to being light. We gave everyone every feeling in that segment. It was just the best! I don’t think that’ll ever, ever, ever, ever be replicated again.”