This week’s episode of WWE RAW emanated from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

WWE took to Twitter to post a video of the Stanley Cup being backstage at the event. For what it’s worth, the Minnesota Wild have not secured a Stanley Cup in their history, making its presence at the event unusual.

In a “Digital Exclusive,” CM Punk was shown attempting to use the Stanley Cup as a cereal bowl.​

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, El Grande Americano and The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) defeated the LWO (Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro) in a six-man tag team match.

El Grande Americano received covert help from Ivy Nile, who secretly placed a piece of steel inside his mask. With the loaded mask, Americano headbutted Dragon Lee, then hit a top-rope diving headbutt to secure the pinfall. Rey Mysterio attempted to intervene but was also taken out by a headbutt from the loaded mask.

The win keeps El Grande Americano undefeated in WWE.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, WWE will be using “The Last of My Kind” by Shaboozey as the song featured for the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena promo packages leading up to their match at WrestleMania 41.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, a serious and emotional Jey Uso interrupted GUNTHER ahead of WrestleMania 41, refusing to let him speak. Dressed in all black and skipping his usual energetic entrance, Jey slapped the mic out of GUNTHER’s hand and delivered a heartfelt promo.

He questioned GUNTHER about family, revealing a conversation with his own mother about Jimmy Uso, who’s in the hospital — something Jey blamed himself for. Admitting he once feared GUNTHER, Jey said that fear is gone. With renewed determination, he declared that he’d pray for both GUNTHER and himself before WrestleMania — because he’s coming for GUNTHER and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.