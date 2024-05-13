Like it or not, “Main Event” Jey Uso is the “Yeeter of Worlds” now in WWE.

As noted, WWE is reportedly looking to take measures to encourage crowds to replicate the atmosphere of the WWE Backlash: France crowd during “Main Event” Jey Uso’s ring entrance, which saw cell phone lights used during the wave as he walks to the ring.

On Sunday night on X, Uso responded to a fan who wrote about the news, stating, “Are you a fan of the addition of fireflies to Jey Uso’s entrance?”

The ‘fireflies’ reference is to the late “Eater of Worlds” Bray Wyatt, who was known for the cell phone lights during his ring entrances in WWE.

Uso shot back at the fan with an interesting response to the fan.

“Yall ain’t got no damn choice,” he wrote as a reply to the post. “Fireflies are mines now. #YeeterOfWorlds.”