– What did John Cena say to “Main Event” Jey Uso in the ring following his victory in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event over the weekend? Allow the master of “YEET!” to answer himself. During an appearance on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco, the man who will challenge for a world title at WrestleMania 41 revealed what “The Greatest of All-Time” said to him inside the ring after he eliminated him to win the 2025 Men’s Rumble match. “He came in the ring,” Uso began. “I thought I was about to have to do it one more time, throw his ass out one more time. I’m just kidding. He said, ‘Hey, man.’ He hugged me. He goes, ‘Hey, uce. I remember your first tour. I said, I always told you and your brother, ‘You guys will be fine. Be yourself.’ He goes, ‘Look at these people now.’ That’s when he turned me to the crowd, and they’re just [yeeting], they’re just hitting it, man. Yeah, man. Love for John Cena. He’s a GOAT, man.”

– Prior to the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 show, Penta spoke with the folks from Love Wrestling about a potential rivalry with WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. “Yeah, to be honest, he is one of the best wrestlers in the world,” Penta said. “He is a beast in the ring. I like [to] face this kind of wrestlers because [it makes] Penta becomes more aggressive, more violent. But why not?”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)