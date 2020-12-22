WWE star Jey Uso from the Usos recently spoke with ProSieben MAXX on Instagram Live to talk al things pro-wrestling, where the former multi-time tag champion breaks down how Paul Heyman being around has really helped sharpen him as a performer.

Real tight Uce, real tight. He’s damn near like my uncle. You know, real tight. I know a lot of people feel some kind of way about Paul Heyman but, that man is in this business for a reason. That man has been around this business for a reason. He does have a brain for this. Look at all the soldiers that he brought out. Brock [Lesnar], I mean just — [CM] Punk. Having him around and being around him every single week has sharpened me as a performer, right? Sharpened me as a co-worker, put me on game man. I’m always working and why would I not sit under the Paul Heyman learning tree?

You can listen to Uso’s full thoughts below. (H/T Post Wrestling)