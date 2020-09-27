WWE star Jey Uso spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this evening’s Clash of Champions pay per view, where Uso will battle his cousin Roman Reigns for the Universal title. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s been competing against Roman his entire life:

You’re watching the same story from when we were growing up. People always noticed Roman. It happened when we were kids on the football field. It happened when Roman was prom king and my brother was in the prom court. I was just sitting over there on the side waiting to congratulate them when they got off the stage. This is what I’ve been doing my whole life, trying to compete with them. Trying to show I’m just as good. I hear the doubters, I’ve heard them my whole life. I’m going to open up their eyes, starting in this match against Roman.

On his DUI arrest back in 2018:

I knew I made a mistake. I thought all my hard work was gone, thought I was going to get fired. I spent damn near two years beating myself down for that. On social media, you get hit hard. All my sacrifice, all my work, I thought it was all going to slip away. My wife was a positive force, she carried me through the toughest of times. I cried some tears, but she kept me moving forward.

On the relationship he has with his wife:

My wife is more than my tag partner, she’s my life partner. I have so much love and respect for her in my heart. She catches the good and the bad, all the hurt and grumpiness of this business and life. But she gets me ready for this, every single week, and she has for the past 10 years. We’ve sacrificed together. All my success is her success, too. We’ve done this together.

On the grind of the pro-wrestling industry:

There isn’t any other way to do it. This business is your life. A lot of the young homies who’ve come in recently, they treat this like they signed up for a job at Enterprise Car Rental. They’ll see. This is a full-time grind. You need to put this before your family if you want it. This business will swallow you up. I missed 10 of my oldest son’s birthdays, I missed six birthdays of my younger son. The hotel life, the airport life, that’s where we live. I always thought this was physical, but I was wrong. It’s a mental game. A lot of blood has been shed to get here.

Says he plans on showing the world what he can do at Clash of Champions: