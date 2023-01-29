Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline.

The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

This comes after the events of last night’s Royal Rumble premium live event when Reigns and The Bloodline attacked Kevin Owens following The Tribal Chief’s successful title defense over the Prizefighter in the main event. Reigns asked Sami Zayn to “finish” Owens with a steel chair, but the Honorary Uce, who begged the group to stop their attack, stood up for himself and smacked Reigns with the chair instead. This led to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa beating Zayn down before Reigns returned the favor and hit him with a chair multiple times.

However, Jey Uso refused to join in on the attack, as his bond with Zayn had grown strong over the last couple of months. In fact, Jey Uso left the ring in tears as the crowd in the Alamodome cheered him on.

Uso also shared an image on his Instagram saying he wants to run it back with Roman. Check out that, and his Instagram post below.