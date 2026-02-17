Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble victory and WrestleMania World Heavyweight Title win were positioned as defining moments in recent WWE News coverage, but the former champion now says the experience felt shorter and heavier than expected. Speaking on What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes, Uso reflected on the rapid nature of his ascent and admitted that the championship run did not fully register the way he envisioned.

Before the Royal Rumble triumph, Paul “Triple H” Levesque informed Uso that the company was preparing to significantly elevate him. That plan resulted in Uso winning the Rumble and later capturing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Despite accomplishing both milestones, Uso explained, “I still feel like he never did it. Like in my mind, I still feel like I got more to give, uce. I got more. I won it one time. To me, it happened so quick. It’s like, I didn’t feel it.” He added that while holding the title, the pressure shifted noticeably: “But when I did have it, I did feel some different pressure that I’ve never felt in wrestling. Like some kind of a responsibility … It was cool being one of the boys, but man, being the leader. Just want to move right.”

The championship also altered his standing within the locker room. Uso detailed how the top spot can create natural distance between a champion and other talent. “You always gonna be one of the boys, but there’s gonna come a time where you not, and a lot of the boys probably will never understand that until you get in that spot,” he said. He further noted the professional boundaries required at that level, stating, “you can’t tie emotion together, cause now when it’s time to go against each other, you in the backstage, now y’all shoot heated at each other. Get mad, bro. It’s just business.” This Backstage Update adds depth to ongoing Wrestling Rumors regarding locker room dynamics tied to main event positioning.

From a broader perspective, Uso’s remarks highlight how accelerated championship pushes can impact performer perception and internal culture. In a landscape where WWE News and AEW News frequently analyze booking trajectories and brand leadership, his comments provide insight into the structural shift that occurs when a talent transitions from featured performer to company standard-bearer.