“Main Event” Jey Uso had an emotional weekend.

The master of “YEET!” won the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event in front of a record-breaking crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

With the win, Uso has secured his spot in one of the world title matches at the upcoming WrestleMania 41 two-night premium live event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Monday, the media tour for the 2025 Royal Rumble winner kicked off with a special appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Uso spoke with McAfee and Michael Cole, who sat in on the show, to discuss his big win this past Saturday night, which included him pulling his son over the barricade for a post-match celebration.

“It was emotional when I saw my brothers waiting for me in the back,” Uso said of his embrace with Jimmy as soon as he passed through the curtain (Watch Video Here). “It still hasn’t really hit me yet.”

Cole spoke about Uso surprising his father.

“Your dad had no idea you were gonna win the Royal Rumble and when I saw him he had tears in his eyes,” Cole said, to which Uso replied, “My dad knows everything in the business and I wanted to surprise him. He was very excited.”

"It was emotional when I saw my brothers waiting for me in the back.. It still hasn't really hit me yet" ~ Jey Uso@WWEUsos #PMSLive https://t.co/CMTqd83v0U pic.twitter.com/TJMm6jgCVF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 3, 2025

"Your dad had no idea you were gonna win the Royal Rumble and when I saw him he had tears in his eyes" ~ @MichaelCole "My dad knows everything in the business and I wanted to surprise him.. He was very excited" ~ Jey Uso #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/WC8Ay7Qqwz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 3, 2025

"That's their opinion and they're not strapping on my boots every week.. There's a lot of haters out there and they talk it because they can't walk it.. I never thought I'd be at this level and now I'm here" ~ Jey Uso #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Tu9Gel1O9w — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 3, 2025

"I get goosebumps every time I do my entrance thru the crowd.. It's so much fun" ~ Jey Uso #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/6d3hbhmEg3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 3, 2025