Despite being an integral part of the story itself, “Main Event” Jey Uso is just as excited as WWE fans are to see where The Bloodline saga goes next.

With “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns back on the scene, The Bloodline story is starting to take center stage once again in the minds of WWE and pro wrestling fans.

During a recent Metro U.K. interview, Uso gave his thoughts on The Bloodline saga and how he’s unsure where things are going next.

“I’m looking forward to the Bloodline storyline as much as you all are, because I’ll be honest, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Uso said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

With the recent introduction of additional members of the Samoan Dynasty in pro wrestling, with Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa debuting in WWE immediately as part of The Bloodline, there are still other examples of talent out there who could do the same as time goes on.

Uso continued, “I don’t know how they’re going to intertwine me back in there. Sami would be my first pick, right? It only makes sense. Hey, we might have other family members, more surprises, man.”

If WWE needed more family members, they could always sign Zilla Fatu and Thamiko Fatu as free agents.

Former NJPW star, the highly-regarded Hikuleo, signed with WWE after his contract with the promotion expired. His debut date is still unknown.

Also during the interview, "Main Event" Jey Uso reflected back on working alongside "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn during the peak period for The Bloodline saga, as well as his desire to be realigned with Zayn on current WWE storylines.