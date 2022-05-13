The Usos made an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Jey Uso was asked whether Jimmy’s wife, Naomi, will ever be in The Bloodline alongside The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“It’s very, very likely man. She talks about it a lot. She says she can jump and glow. She’s ready to just snap, like she could snap man. She snapped on my ass plenty of times. She’s so ready to try something new. She’s always been adaptive and she gets it. That’s why she’s been around. Sometimes I forget she’s been here for 10 years too.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription