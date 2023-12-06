Jey Uso calls out CM Punk.

The Main Event superstar spoke about the WWE return of the Second City Saint during today’s edition of The Bump. When the former multi-time tag champion was asked to give his thoughts about Punk coming back he instantly praised the decision before demanding that he be the man’s first opponent.

Man, sign CM Punk. Why wouldn’t we sign CM Punk? I know he got a whole bunch of haters. If we gonna be honest, he’s a superstar, first and foremost. People talk about him. Anything to do with wrestling, his name’s in it. He like on some Tribal Chief status. He’s top guy, regardless of whatever is going on. So my invitation is open. Bring him. Let’s go. Let’s run it, I’ll be your first one to run with. It’s all good. It’s all love. Let’s go. Let’s run it. Welcome back though, CM Punk.

While Jey seems optimistic about Punk in WWE former world champion Bobby Lashley didn’t feel the same way. See what the Almighty One said about Punk by clicking here, or check out the full Bump below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)