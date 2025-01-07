As seen on this week’s premiere episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Jey Uso had a special entrance that featured rapper Travis Scott.

Originally, Scott was set to perform the new WWE RAW theme “4X4.”

Instead of performing, Scott stood in the audience with a WWE Hardcore Championship, a drink, and a joint.

He took a puff from the joint as Jey Uso made his way to the ring.

During the post-show press conference, Jey commented on Scott smoking a joint during the live broadcast. He said,

“I smelled it. He didn’t let me inhale it. I couldn’t. I had to go work. Yeet. Yeet. There were little kids over there, too. Ah s*it.”

When Joe Tessitore announced that they needed to keep the kids away from the smoke, Jey replied, “I was waving it towards me.”

Jey added, “Let me inhale it next time.”

Jey defeated Drew McIntyre during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere.

Paul Heyman continues to say that Roman Reigns needs to win an Emmy award for his recent work.

On this week’s premiere episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match.

During the post-show press conference, Heyman lavished praise on his Tribal Chief. He said,

“It’s really not what they should expect from Roman Reigns, it’s what Roman Reigns and The Wiseman should expect from all of them, which is their support in the fact that now we are on a platform that can just simply not be denied in a domestic nor global basis. There is no excuse anymore for Roman Reigns not to be nominated for and win an Emmy this year. It has to happen. I am so sick of it now that the entire television industry has come out of COVID, and Roman Reigns did not miss a single week of television when every other production was shut down, took this company from the COVID era to where it is, to multi-billion dollar, to a merger to now that we’re on Netflix, there is no more excuse. Roman Reigns deserves an Emmy. You know, I’ll throw myself into that too. The Wiseman deserves an Emmy too. While we’re at it, Paul Levesque deserves an Emmy, WWE deserves an Emmy. But it all starts with the acknowledgment of who is the most captivating, who is the most riveting, who is the most compelling character on television today? It has been the same way for the past five years. That answer is, and I’m biased, but that doesn’t make me wrong, that answer is Roman Reigns.”

Also at the post-show press conference, Roman Reigns was asked about a potential match with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He said,

“I don’t have to do anything. You guys do it for us. We’re just going to let the Internet do its thing. That would defeat the whole purpose of this. The Internet won’t do its thing if I said yes or no. So, we’ll see.”