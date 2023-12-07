Jey Uso is looking to get some revenge on his brother, Jimmy Uso.

The legendary tag team has been at odds with one another ever since Jimmy attacked Jey during his world title matchup against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Furthermore, Jimmy cost Jey and Cody Rhodes the tag team titles against the Judgment Day back in the summer. Jey spoke about the rivalry with his brother during an interview on The Bump.

He wasn’t at my Thanksgiving, I’ll tell you that. Neither was Solo. Me and Jimmy just gonna keep doing what we been doing, low-key fighting and make-up since we was younger. But lately, I don’t know if there’s no coming back from this. He really messed up. He really hurt me. Me and Jimmy, this is the first time we’ve been just bit on the same page, not on the same frequency together. I don’t see him as much. I’m going through it too. He’s hurting, but I’m hurting too.

Jey admits that he really wishes Jimmy was by his side for his singles-run, but that he has an ass-whooping coming to him for all the pain that he’s caused.

We got it together, out of the mud. Even traveling alone, it’s hard. I feel somewhat empty. Like you said, I’m at the highest point. I do want my brother to be there. I wish we was all good. But man, things happen. Family fight, uce, and we gonna love each other at the end. But Jimmy gonna get this work. You got an ass-whooping coming to you, Uce. Trust me.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)