Jey Uso is headed to the main event of WrestleMania 41.

During Saturday night’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Uso won the men’s Royal Rumble match in Indianapolis. Uso entered at #20 and eliminated John Cena to earn the right to headline WrestleMania 41.

Seth Rollins was angry that Roman Reigns cost him a Royal Rumble win, and the two men brawled on the outside. Rollins hit a curb stomp to Reigns on the floor, then another on the steps.

PENTA lasted over forty minutes in the match. Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns were tied for the most eliminations, with four each.

Order of Entry:

1. Rey Mysterio

2. Penta

3. Chad Gable

4. Carmelo Hayes

5. Santos Escobar

6. Otis

7. Bron Breakker

8. iShowSpeed

9. Sheamus

10. Jimmy Uso

11. Andrade

12. Jacob Fatu

13. Ludwig Kaiser

14. The Miz

15. Joe Hendry

16. Roman Reigns

17. Drew McIntyre

18. Finn Balor

19. Shinsuke Nakamura

20. Jey Uso

21. AJ Styles

22. Braun Strowman

23. John Cena

24. CM Punk

25. Seth Rollins

26. Dominik Mysterio

27. Sami Zayn

28. Damian Priest

29. LA Knight

30. Logan Paul

Order of Elimination:

1. Carmelo Hayes by Bron Breakker

2. Santos Escobar by Bron Breakker

3. Otis by Bron Breakker and IShowSpeed

4. IShowSpeed by Bron Breakker

5. Chad Gable by Jacob Fatu

6. Rey Mysterio by Jacob Fatu

7. Andrade by Jacob Fatu

8. Ludwig Kaiser by Penta

9. The Miz by Roman Reigns

10. Sheamus by Roman Reigns

11. Joe Hendry by Roman Reigns

12. Bron Breakker by Roman Reigns

13. Jimmy Uso by Jacob Fatu

14. Penta by Finn Balor

15. Shinsuke Nakamura by Jey Uso

16. Jacob Fatu by Braun Strowman

17. Braun Strowman by John Cena

18. Finn Balor by John Cena

19. Dominik Mysterio by Damian Priest

20. Sami Zayn by Jey Uso

21. Drew McIntyre by Damian Priest

23. Damian Priest by LA Knight

23. LA Knight by AJ Styles

24. AJ Styles by Logan Paul

25. Seth Rollins by CM Punk

26. Roman Reigns by CM Punk

27. CM Punk by Logan Paul

28. Logan Paul by John Cena

29. John Cena by Jey Uso

You can check out the post-WWE Royal Rumble 2025 media scrum below: