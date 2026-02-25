A fresh wave of WWE News discussion has emerged after Jey Uso secured the final spot in the 2026 Men’s Elimination Chamber match on the February 23 episode of “WWE Raw.” Uso defeated Bronson Reed and El Grande Americano in a triple threat qualifier, capitalizing after Reed appeared injured during the contest. Following a pause as officials checked on Reed, Uso delivered his splash to earn the victory and advance to the Chamber.

While the in-ring outcome was straightforward, the online response has generated Wrestling Rumors debate. WWE’s official YouTube upload of the highlight has reportedly drawn approximately 163,000 views, but engagement has skewed negative. The video currently sits at roughly 72.6% dislikes, with more than 14,000 dislikes compared to just over 5,000 likes. The ratio reflects notable dissatisfaction among a segment of the digital audience.

This reaction follows lingering criticism tied to Uso’s recent main event positioning. After capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 and later receiving another world title opportunity against CM Punk, some fans have questioned his placement near the top of the card. The latest engagement metrics suggest that skepticism remains active among online viewers.

While YouTube analytics do not necessarily represent the full WWE audience, a dislike ratio exceeding 70% on an official upload is significant. As the Elimination Chamber approaches, it will be worth monitoring whether live crowd reactions mirror the online sentiment or if the digital backlash remains isolated to social media platforms.