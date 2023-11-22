Jey Uso spoke with Cameron Hawkins of The Ringer ahead of Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, where he discussed a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

His message to other tag teams that are not in WWE.

“If you all want these dream matches, you all going to have to bring your ass to WWE, dog, to the top tier. You all going to have to come. Where we at ain’t dropping down. Young Bucks, everybody, like, bring it, dog. Run it. We the ones for a reason, and I mean that. I stand on that, bro. We the best tag team in the world. And if you want to get detailed with it, I’m talking about on the microphone, the way we dress, the way the gear look, the way we carry ourselves, the swag, the ink, everything. The hair, the grills, the earrings, the chain. All that’s real, Uce. All that is real.”

On wanting to be Intercontinental Champion:

“I want my first one. It ain’t even the big one. I want that IC title,” Jey says, calling it no. 1 on his to-do list while calling out the brute currently holding the Intercontinental championship. “My dad held it, Umaga held it. Shawn Michaels and all the greats, man. I want that. Gunther gonna have to damn run that.”