On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Logan Paul confronted Jey Uso and set his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship.

During a promo segment, Paul boasted about his rapid success in WWE, noting that the only thing left for him to accomplish is capturing a World Title. He then called out Uso, warning him that his reign was nearing its end.

Jey Uso hit the ring and made it clear he wasn’t about to hand over the championship to a YouTuber-turned-wrestler. He reflected on how GUNTHER’s brutal attack on Jimmy Uso before WrestleMania 41 fueled his determination, emphasizing that titles aren’t given — they’re earned. Uso dared Paul to come and try to take the belt from him.

In response, Paul mocked Uso’s signature “YEET!” chant and claimed he had accomplished more in four years than Uso had in fifteen. He predicted that Uso would lose the title and crash out like he always did. Not backing down, Uso ended the exchange by dropping Paul with a superkick.

Following her triumphant return at WWE WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch stunned the WWE Universe by launching a surprise attack on Lyra Valkyria during this week’s episode of WWE RAW, marking a dramatic heel turn.

Lynch cut a promo on RAW, admitting to being the one who assaulted Bayley and costing her a spot at WrestleMania 41, citing Bayley’s past actions and her constant claims of wanting to outshine others as the reasons behind her betrayal.

Turning her attention to Lyra Valkyria, Lynch declared that “the friend of my enemy is my enemy” and claimed she had tried to convince Valkyria to abandon “that b*tch,” referencing Bayley.

Valkyria soon interrupted, revealing that several women in the locker room had warned her about Lynch. She declared that the illusion of Becky Lynch — the hero, the legend — is officially dead.

The segment concluded with Valkyria issuing a challenge for Backlash 2025, offering to defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lynch. She closed by stating that she no longer aspires to be the next Becky Lynch — because she’s already the better woman and the better wrestler.

A new vignette for Rusev aired during this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

In the segment, Rusev reflected on his past, recalling how he once had it all — even entering WrestleMania in a tank — before losing everything after his departure from WWE. He described falling into an abyss, where he ultimately found, redeemed, and rebuilt himself.

Rusev revealed he had an epiphany – he is now truly free to crush people by choice. He said, “I will hunt the flawed, the arrogant, and those who waste their talent like I once did.”

Rusev vowed to hunt, forgive, and fix his opponents, just as he fixed himself.