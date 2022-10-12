A Twitter beef between AEW’s Saraya and the legendary Jim Cornette broke out on Twitter today.

The exchange began after Cornette discussed Saraya signing with AEW on an episode of “The Jim Cornette Experience” podcast.

“How is that possible that if she was able to be cleared medically that the WWE wouldn’t have cleared her medically specially while she was under contract to them and they were paying her? Maybe they [WWE] said well, she can’t get cleared medically to our standards so maybe she should go somewhere where the standards are lower,” Cornette said.

It was recently reported that Saraya was cleared by AEW’s Dr. Sampson, and that she is expected to wrestle Britt Baker soon. As seen below, the thumbnail for Cornette’s YouTube video on the Saraya discussion includes a shot of Saraya with the quack physician from The Simpsons, Dr. Nick Riviera.

Saraya took to Twitter today and fired a shot at Cornette.

“Dirt sheets. Podcasters and an old man that loves to have his voice heard even if it’s full of shit (cornette) loves to talk about me. You’re welcome for the clicks and views,” she wrote.

Cornette responded and dismissed the idea of Saraya discussions being a strong draw on his YouTube channel.

“Thank you for the ‘You’re welcome’, but the last clip we spoke about you in has yet to outperform ‘Jerry Jarrett’s locker room fight with Dandy Jack Donovan in 1973’, so please try to be more interesting. Thanks,” he wrote.

For what it’s worth, the October 6 YouTube clip of Cornette discussing the 1973 Jarrett vs. Donovan locker room fight has 30,648 views as of this writing, while the October 10 clip on Saraya has 31,133 views as of now.

Saraya responded with the “A-OK gif” and Cornette has not replied to that tweet as of this writing.

You can see the aforementioned tweets and clips below:

