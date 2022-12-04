MJF beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event of Full Gear. At the post-event press conference, MJF did a promo in front of the media that ended when he used Jim Cornette’s trademarked catchphrase, “Thank you, F*ck you, Bye.”

Cornette gave his thoughts on MJF using the catchphrase during his Jim Cornette Experience.

“Even though “Thank you, F**k you, Bye” is trademarked, he has permission to use it anytime he wants to, especially anytime he’s using it at the people in AEW and/or the people that cover that same promotion. I will give him a 100 Year License to use it anytime he wants! There will be no legal action! I’m sure there’s gonna be enough legal action in AEW upcoming for everybody without me having to sue MJF.”

Quotes courtesy of Sportskeeda.com