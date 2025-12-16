Mick Foley, the WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling history, has publicly announced that he is parting ways with World Wrestling Entertainment—and the decision stems from what he describes as a deeply rooted moral objection to the company’s ongoing association with U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

Foley’s announcement, shared on social media on December 16, 2025, came in the form of an open letter titled “PARTING WAYS WITH WWE.” In the post, he explained that his concerns about WWE’s relationship with Trump have been building for “several months,” particularly in light of the President’s recent controversial comments following the death of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife. Foley said those comments were the “final straw” and that he no longer wished to represent a company that, in his view, “coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion” as the nation heads toward authoritarian tendencies.

In his statement, Foley made clear that his decision was not made lightly. He acknowledged his deep appreciation for WWE and the opportunities the company gave him throughout his career. However, he also announced that he will not renew his WWE Legends contract when it expires in June 2026 and informed WWE talent relations that he will not make future appearances as long as Trump remains in office.

The wrestling community has been vocal in response to Foley’s decision, but perhaps the most notable supportive reaction came from longtime wrestling personality Jim Cornette. On Twitter, Cornette stated:

“I don’t think Mick Foley’s on Twitter or I’d tag him but I want to state publicly that while I’ve always liked him, he has just become my favorite person in the world. I wish all the boys had his backbone and, more importantly, his morals.”

This rare public praise from Cornette underscores not just admiration for Foley’s in-ring legacy, but respect for the ethical stance he has taken in what many are calling a pivotal moment in wrestling’s intersection with contemporary politics.

Cornette’s remark also highlights a broader sentiment among parts of the industry: that Foley’s decision reflects character and conviction that extend beyond professional considerations. By framing the issue in terms of backbone and morals, Cornette’s message contextualizes Foley’s choice as one rooted in personal integrity rather than simple protest.