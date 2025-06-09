Wrestling legend and outspoken personality Jim Cornette isn’t one to hold back—and his latest comments about WWE SmackDown prove just that. On a recent episode of his podcast, Cornette took aim at WWE’s flagship programming, calling it “professionally done” but ultimately lifeless.

“The reason for that, in a lot of cases, is because where the WWE is just kind of fking boring, professionally done, not quite as many… production fk ups… it’s just kind of there and it takes three hours,” Cornette stated.

While SmackDown is officially a two-hour show on FOX, Cornette’s broader critique seemed aimed at WWE’s weekly output as a whole, including the longer episodes of Raw. He suggested that fans only get a fraction of entertainment for the time invested.

“It gives you about 15 minutes of entertainment,” he continued, comparing WWE’s consistency to AEW’s chaos. “Whereas on the other program [AEW], it’s like trying to run through the Zapruder film… It’s so unprofessional from so many different standpoints… that one must try to keep up with these things as best we can.”

Cornette didn’t stop there. He offered one of his most scathing analogies yet, describing WWE as a “television version of Somas,” implying the product is dull and numbing.

While fans are divided, Cornette’s blunt critique is sure to reignite debates about WWE’s pacing and presentation in the modern era.