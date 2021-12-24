The legendary Jim Cornette is trending on social media due to his comments on the fan who was ejected from Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

As noted, a fan at Dynamite held up a sign that pointed to the man next to him and said, “Nyla Rose Is This Guy’s Dad.” Rose entered the ring for her AEW TBS Title Tournament match with Ruby Soho, and shot her middle finger at the fan. People on Twitter complained about the fan to AEW, during Dynamite, and he was ejected from the show.

In an update, Cornette took to Twitter on Thursday and commented on how times have changed in the pro wrestling business.

“Boy, times have changed. When wrestling drew big crowds, fans got tossed out if they committed physical assault or pulled out a knife. If you’d tossed them for saying horrible things & hurting the wrestlers’ feelings, the buildings would have been empty–like they are now,” Cornette wrote.

While Rose’s wife was vocal about the fan sign on Twitter, Rose didn’t have too much to say until thanking fans this morning.

“Thanks everyone…. SOME of y’all are pretty cool,” she wrote.

It was noted by another fan that security had to track the fan down but when they got him, he was “emphatically removed from the building.”

Boy, times have changed. When wrestling drew big crowds, fans got tossed out if they committed physical assault or pulled out a knife. If you'd tossed them for saying horrible things & hurting the wrestlers' feelings, the buildings would have been empty–like they are now. https://t.co/5XD2Fpy9R2 — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) December 23, 2021

Thanks everyone…. SOME of y’all are pretty cool — Beyoncé Bloodlust (@NylaRoseBeast) December 23, 2021

My wife is the strongest person I know pic.twitter.com/vCyqxFMej4 — 🧵🪡Keleficent: Seamstress of all Evil🪡🧵 (@kelthecelt) December 23, 2021

To everyone wondering. The asshole was removed from the venue. — 🧵🪡Keleficent: Seamstress of all Evil🪡🧵 (@kelthecelt) December 23, 2021

Transphobic Nyla Rose sign front row on #AEWDynamite 🙄 Hope they kicked that piece of shit out of the building! pic.twitter.com/tFSfGHcGHB — loser weight champion (they/them) (@LoserWeightChmp) December 23, 2021

