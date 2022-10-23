Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, Cornette spoke about Tony Khan using ROH titles, ring announcers, and wrestlers on AEW programming to further push the brand while he works on a television deal for the promotion he purchased this past March.

“Establish what you’re doing, don’t assume everybody already knows! That was a memo we got from Bill Watts 40 years ago. Everyone – in quotation marks – knows everything, but if you’re in a stipulation match: explain it. If your promo is about someone, remember what you did in the town last time and talk about it. Make things make sense, people don’t just appear and disappear!”

Cornette likened the crossover to an “infestation”, with wrestlers and championships now in abundance:

“Infestation is appropriate, not because any of the Ring of Honor guys are cockroaches, but because by the time you see one or two, there’s a bunch more lurking around the corner! And belts everywhere!”

H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.