Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics including Austin Theory on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, the legendary pro wrestling manager is a big fan of the young star and even compared him to John Cena:

“John Cena’s only advantage over Austin Theory at this point in both of their careers was John Cena was a better promo.

“I saw them both at the same age at the same time – I’m sure John Cena as a human being was probably more mature and developed than Austin Theory, because he was that way, he was a f**king mature responsible person even then.

“But Austin Theory is better at everything else at this stage of the game than John Cena was, and I saw both of them.”