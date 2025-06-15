Earlier this week, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and his wife, fellow longtime WWE personality Stephanie McMahon-Levesque, met with Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Met today with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to strategize about the upcoming President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition,” Kennedy Jr. wrote as the caption to the photo of the three together on X.

Levesque would respond to the post on X writing, “Thank you for having us, Secretary Kennedy. Always striving to do whatever we can to help make our nation’s youth as healthy as they can be.”

Never one to mince words is pro wrestling legend and former WWE executive Jim Cornette.

Corny hopped on his X account to reply to the post from Levesque, calling out the WWE CCO for giving “credibility to a former heroin addict” in Kennedy.

“Then perhaps don’t help give credibility to a former heroin addict with a brain worm who eats roadkill and works tirelessly to take America back to a simpler time when now-curable diseases killed large numbers of children,” an always fired-up Cornette wrote.