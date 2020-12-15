CM Punk hasn’t worked a pro wrestling match since his WWE departure in 2014.

The former WWE Champion has confirmed in the past that while he has spoken with AEW officials, he felt like he never received a real offer. Executives from AEW have stated otherwise and that Punk wanted huge money to come in.

Jim Cornette gave his take and was quite critical of AEW President Tony Khan for not bringing in Punk.

It wasn’t a revelatory statement” Jim Cornette began on The Experience, discussing what CM Punk said on the podcast. “Nor a big shocking occurrence. He said he would basically, boiling it down, he would take a sh*tload of money and something new that he was interested in doing as well. The son of a billionaire with a national cable television show just got in the wrestling business. He made a bunch of indie guys that never had it and never will as happy as school girls with shiny new vibrators. But he can’t get CM Punk!? He can’t make CM Punk happy!? Nobody can think of an idea that CM Punk would be interested in, that would intrigue him enough to get involved in this!? Or is he the icon from 30 years ago that they bring back and make all the current guys look bad? Because even though the icon can’t get in the ring and can’t go anymore he’s still more over as a bigger star than the rest of their roster? CM Punk doesn’t fit any of them. He’s the right combination. He was a huge star in the biggest company in the world just several years ago, not 30.

H/T to SEScoops