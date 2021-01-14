On the latest episode of his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette discussed Johnny Gargano’s role on NXT. He also went after Gargano’s wife, Candice LeRae.

The former manager believes the NXT North American Champion belongs as a coach instead of an in-ring wrestler.

“I can’t explain putting these f*cking two on the show constantly. Even if he’s a good… her aside? She’s just a run of the mill girl wrestler, who gives a sh*t — he technically is a good performer.” “Sure if it wouldn’t be for his size, his lack of personality and his obnoxiously phoney interview style and everything else about him he’d be great. Give him a contract and make him a trainer, you know? He can do all the moves. Let him do motion capture for the video game.” “He can do all the moves but this guy is not a television personality that anybody wants to f*cking see. The only people that want to see it are the people that want to see moves.”

H/T to Ringside News