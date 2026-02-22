Paul Heyman’s long-discussed claim that he once considered competing with Howard Stern in New York radio resurfaced during a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, prompting a debate between Jim Cornette and Brian Last about whether Heyman could carry a daily show on his own.

Last referenced Heyman’s past story about being approached by a New York radio station in the early 1990s, prior to ECW’s national expansion. According to Heyman’s account, he believed he could have competed directly against Stern at the time. However, Last expressed skepticism.

“I don’t think Paul Heyman could do it,” Last said. “I think Paul Heyman’s a captivating guest and the entire time anyone interviews him, he’s in full performance mode.”

Last continued, suggesting that Heyman’s strength lies in performance rather than long-form daily hosting.

“Everything with him is performance. I don’t know if he could carry a four-hour show. I don’t know if he can carry a one-hour show every day.”

Cornette agreed in principle, though he framed it more as a format issue than a talent limitation.

“Paul is one of those guys where he’s an entertaining person in a variety of ways to speak to, but he’s not necessarily extemporaneously funny about a wide variety of subjects off the top of his head as one would need to be.”

Cornette added that Heyman works best when paired with a grounded counterpart.

“He has to be himself and there has to be a normal human being… a sidekick, somebody to bounce off there somewhere.”

Both men pointed to Heyman’s past commentary partnerships as examples. Cornette specifically cited Heyman’s chemistry with Jim Ross.

“Which is why he and JR worked well in commentary because JR was a normal adult man and Paul was… Paul.”

The conversation ultimately framed Heyman as a dynamic personality who thrives in structured environments, particularly when paired with the right on-air balance. While the idea of “The Paul Heyman Experience” may remain hypothetical, Cornette and Last made it clear that in their view, format and chemistry would determine its success more than star power alone.