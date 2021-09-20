On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on Tommy Dreamer’s comments on Dark Side of the Ring.

Dreamer got backlash for the comments he made about past wrestlers forcing themselves on women, Ric Flair’s actions against a flight attendant, and more.

“It seemed like it was a personal thing with him where he was just, you know, antagonized towards this woman. Maybe she didn’t bring the service cart by and give him peanuts or whatever but he couldn’t have possibly seen her statements on know how well she would come off. They don’t show you the other people’s interviews when you’re talking but the juxtaposition of those was especially bad for Tommy. Here’s this nice woman and then he insinuates that she took a payoff to shut up and she should have prosecuted this horrible person. That was a bad attitude to have, not just flippant but aggressive towards this woman by that point everyone in the viewing audience liked and felt sorry for.”

