The legendary Jim Cornette has responded to a recent apology from AEW star Kenny Omega.

Omega had several heated exchanges with fans on Twitter over the weekend, and several of the replies to fans mentioned Cornette, who has had a social media rivalry with Omega for a few years now. We noted before how Omega apologized for bringing up a breathing issue to Cornette, and said he had been dealing with after-effects from COVID-19.

In the original exchange, Omega wrote in one reply to a fan, “Will you bump up Corny’s oxygen so he can maybe get through a podcast without wheezing through every word? It’s harsh on the ears from what a I hear”

Cornette responded to that tweet by Omega and wondered why he was being mentioned in a conversation he had no involvement in. He also knocked Omega’s in-ring work.

“Not sure why Twinkletoes is referencing me in a completely unrelated conversation I’m not involved in, but he needs hobbies/attention. Hey dipshit, I’m not as harsh on the ears as your ballet routines are on people’s eyes, & I’m wheezing from laughing at your attempts to wrestle,” Cornette wrote.

Omega took to Twitter this week and apologized for bringing up a breathing issue.

“Shouldn’t have brought up any breathing issue. I, as well as many friends/acquaintances in other sports, are suffering due to Covid after effects. Not sure if you’ll accept, but I do apologize,” Omega wrote.

In an update, Cornette was not having the apology. He responded to Omega and dismissed the comments as “phony apology bullshit,” and said he wants nothing to do with Omega.

“Piss off with your phony apology bullshit, turdblossom. I’ve never had COVID, I don’t want to have ANY interaction with you and your phony wrestling, and I don’t have any breathing issues except when you’re on the air I refuse to breathe it,” Cornette wrote.

Omega has not responded to Cornette’s last tweet as of this writing, but he did respond to a fan who said it’s time to stop “boosting the haters and focus on your supporters.”

“Absolutely,” Omega agreed.

You can see the related tweets below:

