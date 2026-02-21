Jim Cornette is once again at the center of conversation after revealing that he donated $5,000 to a Ford auto worker who went viral following an incident during a presidential visit to a Michigan plant. The story gained traction nationally after video surfaced of the exchange, leading to the worker’s temporary suspension and the launch of a GoFundMe campaign.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette confirmed that he personally contributed to the fundraiser.

“I got a check for $5,000 waiting on this guy and then everybody sent me the GoFundMe. Okay.”

Cornette said he felt compelled to support the worker after seeing the situation unfold publicly. According to Cornette, the moment resonated with him because it represented someone speaking directly in a high-profile setting.

“If I say something, I’m going to do something about it,” Cornette stated, explaining why he followed through financially rather than simply commenting on the story.

The fundraiser reportedly surpassed $800,000 across multiple platforms, drawing national media coverage. Cornette noted that he and his wife were listed among the top donors.

“Stace and I gave $5,000. Our name is on there.”

He also commented on the broader reaction to the situation, including union involvement after the worker’s suspension.

“The union put out a statement that they are supporting their union member’s right to free speech,” Cornette said, referencing public reports surrounding the case.

Cornette framed his donation as consistent with how he approaches controversial topics on his podcast.

“I don’t just say [things] to say [things]. If I say something, I’m going to do something about it.”

The donation has sparked mixed reactions online. Supporters have praised Cornette for backing his words with action, while critics argue that entertainers and wrestling personalities inserting themselves into political discourse can further polarize audiences.

Regardless of perspective, Cornette’s contribution added another layer to a story that extended well beyond wrestling circles. As with many of his outspoken moments, the move has reinforced his reputation as someone willing to publicly stand by his opinions, even when doing so invites debate.