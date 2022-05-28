Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics including on AJ Styles during his Jim Cornette Experience.

Cornette thinks AJ has fallen a bit as of late after teaming with Finn Balor. He had been feuding with Omos and now Edge

“Finn and AJ wrestled the Lotharios, Los and Jose Lothario and all I could think of was, my, how AJ Styles has fallen. He’s a former champion, he was in all the main event mix, major pay-per-view matches, and now, he and Finn against the Lotharios.”

