On his Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette explained why he thinks The Rock wouldn’t and shouldn’t admit to using steroids if recent allegations made about that were true.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently caused a stir on The Joe Rogan Experience when he suggested that the former WWE Champion should come clean about using steroids

“Then just every nitwit and moron out there, that’s all they will hear is The Rock does it so why shouldn’t I? It’s like with Mick Foley, well he took all those bumps, and they ignore the talent and the personality and the charisma, blah, blah, blah. All people want is if they already are predisposed to do something, or if they’re desperate to do something and don’t know how. And they thought, Oh, well, The Rock did it this way, so I’ll just do that.”

“So I can see why you wouldn’t [admit it]. Because, again, nobody has those genetics, nobody has that opportunity, nobody’s going to be the biggest movie star in the world. You’re just going to be some clown lifting weights in your garage, shooting monkey hormones up your ass, and ruining your health for no f*cking reward.”

“So I can see why he wouldn’t say Oh, well, it’s okay as long as you have the finest doctor and you’re an intelligent human being and you have a lifetime of knowledge of training and working out and people, you know, do it with you and design your programmes and a chef and take your meals with you everywhere and all that other stuff. And they’ll just hear the ah, I’ll do the steroids.”