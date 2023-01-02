Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about the recent string of losses for FTR.

FTR ended up losing their ROH Tag Team Titles at ROH Final Battle before losing to The Gunns on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. They also just lost the AAA Tag Team Titles.

“A lot of more casual fans than we are, instead of bemoaning that [FTR losing often] they are not really offended by it because they are not in the profession. So they just go, ‘Yeah yeah those guys, well I’ll like somebody else.’ And that’s the way that you basically rub off the appeal of any talent. If they are obviously good, people obviously like them and they never succeed then sooner or later people will stop giving a ***.”

Quotes via RingSide News