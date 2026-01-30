For years, the story has circulated among fans and wrestlers alike that Santino Marella was the one who reported Jim Cornette to WWE management during Cornette’s controversial run in OVW. It became one of those pieces of wrestling lore that felt settled, repeated often enough that it stopped being questioned. But Cornette now says the version most fans accepted misses a critical detail that changes how that entire situation should be viewed.

The OVW fallout has long been framed as a clash between old school locker room culture and WWE’s corporate direction, with Santino frequently painted as the turning point. Cornette, however, says that assumption ignores who actually made the call that sealed his exit and why it happened in the first place.

According to Ken Anderson, former OVW and WWE wrestler, the person who escalated the incident was Daniel Puder, not Santino. Cornette did not hedge when addressing the issue. Listening to the Ken Anderson’s “Mic Check” podcast, Cornette addressed the issue.

“Was Daniel Puder. It was Daniel Puder. It was my roommate,” Anderson stated, cutting directly against the version of events that followed him for years.

Anderson described Puder as someone who entered WWE through Tough Enough, not through the independent circuit or traditional wrestling pipelines, which created an immediate disconnect with the locker room culture OVW operated under at the time.

“He didn’t come up through the normal ranks. He didn’t care about the politics of the business,” Anderson explained, emphasizing that Puder did not see the situation through the same lens as seasoned wrestlers. Anderson said Puder was close with Santino and reacted emotionally after witnessing a confrontation between the two. “He was good friends with Santino and decided, ‘I saw a thing, Cornette slapped my friend around, f— that, I’m calling the office.’”

That decision, Anderson believes, instantly reframed the issue from a wrestling problem into a corporate one. Once management became involved, there was little room for nuance.

“Once Johnny Laurinaitis had that information, it was ‘This is a publicly traded company. We can’t have that stuff. You gotta go,’” Cornette recalled.

While Cornette admitted he previously believed Santino was responsible for reporting him, learning the truth did not soften his overall view of Santino’s role in the business. The clarification, in his mind, corrected the record without changing the bigger picture.

“Does this change anything about the way I see Santino Marella? No,” Cornette said. “I think he’s patient zero of the pockets mentality. Comedy wrestlers who are there to be a joke and play a joke on the business.”

Cornette also took issue with how WWE handled the aftermath, arguing that Santino was rewarded with a prominent on screen role despite Cornette’s belief that he never took the craft seriously.

“The only thing that astounds me is they gave him a job just to be a joke without even making it a repayment of a favor,” Cornette said. “Puder handed them a favor and couldn’t even capitalize on it.”

The broader takeaway is not just about clearing one name or shifting blame. It highlights how quickly wrestling incidents can be reshaped once corporate structure, perception, and modern risk management collide with old school locker room behavior. Stories solidify, narratives stick, and nuance gets lost when the business moves on.

Cornette’s comments fit into a wider pattern where long accepted wrestling history is being reexamined as more people speak openly about how developmental systems, reality show recruits, and locker room expectations often clashed during that era. It does not rewrite the past, but it does complicate it in a way fans are still debating today.

If you use any quotes above, please credit WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription and The Jim Cornette Experience.