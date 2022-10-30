Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE.

It looks like CM Punk is on his way out of AEW as the promotion is reportedly in talks with the former world Champion about buying out his contract, with the only hang-up being the non-compete period. There has been speculation about Punk potentially returning to WWE should AEW buy out his contract.

“About the non-compete, right now, I would have said at any point in time, no Punk doesn’t want to go back to the WWE Punk doesn’t have to go back to the WWE, he’s still got his f*ck you money, he’s going to get bought out for a lot of money if that happens here, or else if he comes back, he get paid a lot of money. Nobody’s going to be doing any f*cking GoFundMe’s. But now would be the perfect time for Triple H to show the world that he will put business in front of personal feelings. Because again, one of the greatest lines in the history of wrestling, it was never uttered on television, was what Punk said to Triple H in the locker room. ‘I don’t need to work with you, you need to work with me.’ But that’s not, I hate you and your family and I hope Stephanie gets run over by a herd of thundering goats or whatever… But here’s the thing, there’s no real apologies that Triple H needs to ask for, he needs to offer some. Who was in charge? Vince McMahon. And eight years later, whatever it is. Now, depending on what this non compete clause is, Triple H can go and save the world and say to CM Punk, it’s all changed. We’re about business, let’s get together. It’s all about business, no personal feelings.”

Quotes via Inside The Ropes