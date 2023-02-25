Cody Rhodes is set to challenge Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championships at WrestleMania 39. Some have speculated that WWE could bring in Brandi Rhodes to even the playing field and watch out for Paul Heyman if he tries to get involved in the match.

Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on this during his Jim Cornette Experience and he thinks it would backfire.

“Then the building up to Mania’ (On when Brandi Rhodes should return). I’m afraid the intendancy, or the inclination, might be to try to use her to get some kind of heat, and I think it would backfire. The people would cheer for Roman Reigns later out. But if she got on Heyman and we had a classic wife-manager catfight, I think that would be entertaining as sh*t. Otherwise, maybe she should just stay in the back with Pharaoh and keep an eye on the leash.”

Quotes via SportsKeeda