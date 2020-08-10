Jim Cornette Fires Back At Chris Jericho After Being “Banned” From Watching AEW Programming

Legendary wrestling personality and former NWA commentator Jim Cornette fired back at AEW superstar Chris Jericho on Twitter earlier this morning after the Demo God wrote that Cornette was “banned” from watching all AEW programming yesterday. Cornette used the opportunity to not only tell Jericho he never watches AEW’s Youtube show DARK, but takes a jab at him holding a Fozzy concert in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He writes, “Chris I appreciate your consideration of my sanity, but I do it as a service to the wrestling fans. They need some measure of comfort in these cosplay times we’re in. But don’t worry–I NEVER watch “Dark”. P.S. Careful of the drooling bikers. #LittleBitOfTheVirus #COVIDGod.”
See Cornette’s tweet, along with Jericho’s original jab, below.
Chris I appreciate your consideration of my sanity, but I do it as a service to the wrestling fans. They need some measure of comfort in these cosplay times we're in. But don't worry–I NEVER watch "Dark".
P.S. Careful of the drooling bikers. #LittleBitOfTheVirus#COVIDGod https://t.co/MR5uv8kqBW
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) August 10, 2020
