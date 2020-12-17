Jim Cornette recently discussed Brandon Cutler’s remarks made towards AEW commentator Jim Ross because the WWE Hall of Famer criticized wrestlers for doing a spot outside of the ring where everyone groups together to catch someone flying off the top rope.

Cutler wrote on Twitter, “THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite 7 vs 7 We’re gonna go outside, cluster up like coils, stand there in a huddle, friends and foes together, side-by-side to catch some leaping idiot going over the top.”

Cornette gave his take on a recent edition of his podcast.

He’s gonna find out that he just the first time he gets a chance to show his little f*cking white ass on television? He’s just pissed off the announcer that might have actually managed to get him over. JR’s the greatest announcer in wrestling, but he’s not Merlin/Magician. You couldn’t get this guy over with a f*cking 10,000 pound tank of helium. But these little f*cking jack offs and their little tree house school boy clique that they’ve got going? When people that obviously know more about the business that they’re in than they do? Whether they want to admit it or not? Whether they can grasp it in their little brains?

